Valley woman has bad experience with cell phone insurance

Lempitsky says after 3 On Your Side's involvement, Asurion mailed her a brand new iPhone 7 Plus. (Source: 3TV)

Verizon didn't have a clear answer as to why Asurion insurance was not covering the repair. (Source: 3TV)

Lempitsky was left with a shattered cell phone and no one willing to fix it. (Source: 3TV)

When she filed a claim with an insurance company called Asurion, they told her claim was "ineligible" for repair. (Source: 3TV)

Bryanna Lempitsky had trouble with her phone insurance after she dropped her phone in the driveway. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley woman says she's had cell phone insurance for years but she's never really needed to use it, until recently. But when she put in a claim, things did not go as expected.

“I use it every day for everything,” said Bryanna Lempitsky.

Lempitsky says she can't go without her cell phone and claims every time an updated version is released, she's on it.

“Every time one comes out, I have it,” Lempitsky said.

So, when the iPhone 7 Plus came out, Lempitsky went to Verizon to get it.

Along with buying the new phone, she decided to keep the third-party cell phone insurance that she had just in case she ever broke the new phone.

She's been paying $11 a month for this insurance for years and considered getting rid of it but says Verizon convinced her to keep it.

“It's a better deal if you crack the screen it's a $49 deductible and they will fix it for you so that's what we went with,” said Lempitsky.

Lempitsky says a small deductible is better than paying another $800 to replace a broken phone, so continuing her insurance from a company called Asurion seemed like an easy decision.

And it's a good thing she kept that insurance because recently she broke her pricey, new iPhone.

“I dropped my phone on the driveway and I shattered the screen. I was freaking out,” Lempitsky said.

And to make matters worse, getting her phone repaired or replaced seemed next to impossible because when she filed a claim with that insurance company called Asurion, they told her claim was "ineligible" for repair. That sounded strange, after all, she's paying for coverage.

“I was very angry I called Verizon and I was just really upset,” Lempitsky said.

Verizon didn't have a clear answer as to why Asurion Insurance was not covering the repair.

In the meantime, Lempitsky was left with a shattered cell phone and no one willing to fix it.

“I think that Verizon needs to speak with the insurance company and find out what they do and do not offer,” Lempitsky said.

3 On Your Side got involved and when we did, both Verizon and Asurion agreed to look into the matter.

They never explained exactly what went wrong, but check this out.

Lempitsky says after 3 On Your Side's involvement, Asurion mailed her a brand new iPhone 7 Plus.

And she used that phone to record just how happy she is with 3 On Your Side.

“I want to say thank you to Channel 3 and 3 On Your Side, thank you guys so much I couldn’t have done this without you guys and without your help. And I would have never gotten a new phone if it weren’t for your guys so thank you so, so much,” Lempitsky said.

A big thank you to Verizon and Asurion for making things right and it gets even better.

Verizon gave Lempitsky a $150 credit just for the hassle she went through, which is a nice touch.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.