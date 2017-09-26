Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opens second location in Arcadia Tuesday

It's good news for anyone craving some Chicago-style pizza.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is opening its second Valley location Tuesday, this time in the heart of Arcadia.

Last year, the famous Chicago pizzeria opened its first out-of-Chicago restaurant at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix with record-setting crowds.

The pizzeria's first location has proven to be a huge success, pulling in hungry crowds all week long. People brave long lines for a taste of the famous pizza, but most agree "it's worth the wait."

The second Arizona Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is not a sit-down restaurant. Instead, it's a carryout, delivery and catering location.

“Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria takes pride in the fact that we become engrained in the communities we serve,” says Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “We are honored to have the opportunity to create new friends within the Arcadia community and look forward to providing them our famous Chicago-style deep dish pizza for years to come.”

The same great taste from their Phoenix location will continue with the new Arcadia location, Malnati assures. This includes pizza handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients, fresh mozzarella cheese delivered from the same small, Wisconsin dairy farm that has supplied Lou Malnati's for more than 40 years, and the sweetest tomatoes from California.

The company has big plans for the Valley. Malnati predicts opening an additional six to eight locations. In August, Lou Malnati’s announced plans for its third location, Lou Malnati’s Scottsdale, scheduled to open summer 2018.

Lou Malnati’s Arcadia hours for carryout and delivery, are as followed:

Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight

Sunday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Pizza lovers can call-in their orders at 602-551-8990 or place an order online at loumalnatis.com. The delivery zone for the Arcadia location can be found at www.loumalnatis.com/Arizona-arcadia.

The new Lou Malnati's is located at 3433 N. 56th St, Phoenix, 85018, at the southeast corner of Indian School Rd. and 56th St. Lou Malnati’s has hired or plans to hire more than 45 local employees at this location.

