Mesa fire crews douse fire in mobile home; no one hurt

Mesa fire crews were able to douse a fire that scorched a mobile home in Mesa.

The fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon in a double-wide mobile home near Val Vista and Broadway.

As our chopper flew over the scene, you could see the heavy damage to the home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the structure is almost a total loss.

