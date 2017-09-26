Captain Coyote Shane Doan featured in Schnepf Farms corn maze

The unveiling of Schnepf Farms' celebrity corn maze early every fall has become a favorite Arizona tradition.

This year it's the likeness of Shane Doan, former captain of the Arizona Coyotes, that graces the farm's 10-acre corn field.

"It's unbelievable," Doan said after Tuesday morning's big reveal. "It's pretty incredible."

A longtime Arizona resident, Doan is no stranger to the Schnepf Farms annual corn maze.

"I know the tradition and everything that goes along with it," he said "Until that moment [when I saw it], it hadn't even crossed my mind [that it would be me]. … It's pretty special."

"He deserves it," Carrie Schnepf said. "I can't think of anyone else who deserves it more right now."

Less than a month ago, Doan announced his decision to retire after 21 years in the NHL, all of them in Arizona. He appeared in 1,560 games for the Coyotes and scored 402 goals.

He became the embodiment of the Coyotes, relishing in the glory of the team's run to the 2012 Western Conference Finals, putting on a brave face during the difficult times.

The Schnepf Farms team planted the corn in June. It took three full days to create the maze.

Doan joins an ever-growing list of celebrity sports stars who have been featured in corn by the Schnepfs. Previous honorees include Luis Gonzalez, Steve Nash, Muhammad Ali, Larry Fitzgerald and recently NASCAR racer Joey Lagano.

Gonzo and Fitz were in on Tuesday's surprise, picking up Doan for what he thought was a game of golf.

"Shane is loved by any sports fan in Arizona, so he needs to join this prestigious group of celebrity corn maze icons,” Schnepf said. “But the icing on the cake was when Luis and Larry decided to play along.I promised a real golf game, I think that was the key."

After the reveal, the helicopter flew the trio to Desert Mountain for the promised round of golf.

The celebrity corn maze is part of Schnepf Farms' annual Pumpkin and Chili Party, which takes place Every Thursday-Sunday starting Oct. 5. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 at any Fry's.

Thursdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Last day: Sunday, Oct. 29

