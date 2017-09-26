Dashcam video captures apparent hit-and-run crash on Phoenix freeway

Scott Markowitz said that he was driving on State Route 51 near Greenway Road Saturday afternoon, when got clipped by a white BMW that then spun out in the middle of the highway. (Source: Scott Markowitz)

A driver encounters a hit-and-run crash on Valley freeway over the weekend and his dashboard camera caught the whole incident.

Scott Markowitz said that he was driving on State Route 51 near Greenway Road Saturday afternoon when his vehicle got clipped by a white BMW that then spun out in the middle of the highway.

Markowitz added that the driver of that vehicle stopped at first but took off before he could talk to them.

“Part of me wonders if it's because we were on opposite shoulders and he didn't see I was making the effort to come over to him,” he said.

“But once I saw, he was leaving, I followed him off the exit and he took off like a bandit -- almost like he stole the car.”

Markowitz is hoping someone recognizes the car that hit him.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Arizona’s Family Monday night that the incident was a non-injury collision that involved two vehicles.

DPS officials say they are investigating the crash.

