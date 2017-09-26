FD: Family of 4 hospitalized after using BBQ to warm Phoenix apartment

A family of four was transported to a local hospital after using a barbecue grill to warm their first-floor apartment in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of four was transported to a local hospital after using a barbecue grill to warm their first-floor apartment in Phoenix, according to Phoenix fire.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a fire alarm indication and another station dispatched for an adult woman having a seizure in the same apartment complex near Indian School Road and 32nd Street.

As the two crews arrived, they discovered the calls were related to the seizing woman and the fire alarm indication.

The fire alarm indication turned out to be a carbon monoxide alarm.

Crews found that the woman's family of four, which included an infant and 4-year-old, were using a barbecue grill to warm their first-floor apartment, said Phoenix fire.

One of the four, an adult male, passed out prior to firefighters arrival and all four were transported to the hospital for further evaluation after inhaling carbon monoxide.

The children were not displaying any obvious signs of distress.

Phoenix fire stresses the importance or not using barbecues or other combustion-type equipment to warm homes.

Please don’t use bbq or other combustion-type equip to warm your home. Carbon monoxide is dangerous and could be deadly #bbqsafety #COsafety pic.twitter.com/EJaNSFySMQ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 26, 2017

