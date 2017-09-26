St. Mary's Food Bank serves its one billionth meal

In its 50th year of feeding the hungry of Arizona, St. Mary's Food Bank will also be serving its one billionth meal served Tuesday.

Joining St. Mary's Food Bank are their grocery partners who helped donate the hundreds of millions of meals including Albertsons, Basha's, Fry's Sprouts and more.

They will each be donating items to the emergency food box containing St. Mary's one billionth meal. The box will then go to the special St. Mary's temporary museum currently on display at the Arizona State Capitol through the end of the year.

St. Mary's gathers and distributes food to over 450 partner agencies at 600 locations to serve the hungry. They currently serve nine of Arizona's 15 counties and are a member of Feeding America.

In just 2016-17 alone, the food bank served more than 86 million pounds of food to Arizona families.

For more information, visit www.stmarysfoodbank.org.

