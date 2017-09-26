Mesa PD: Woman rolls vehicle on U.S. 60 after fleeing officers

They had to shut down the ramp for a sweeper to clean up the debris. (Source: ADOT)

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp was closed on the westbound U.S. 60 for a rollover accident early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman rolled her Jeep Cherokee Tuesday morning on the westbound U.S. 60 after fleeing a traffic stop from a Mesa police officer, according to Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department.

Around 4 a.m., a Mesa police officer attempted a traffic stop on the U.S. 60 near Stapley Drive for a traffic violation.

The vehicle sped up to a high rate of speed continuing westbound and the officer discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle.

An "attempt to locate" was sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety about the vehicle on the U.S. 60.

Just 11 minutes later, DPS advised a vehicle, matching the description of the suspect vehicle, crashed on the ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to northbound Loop 101.

They advised the female driver was attempting to leave the scene.

The woman fled on foot northbound on the Loop 101, where she was located and taken into custody by officers. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

She is facing charges of DUI drugs and felony fleeing.

The ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to northbound Loop 101 was closed for just under an hour while debris from the crash was cleaned up by sweepers.

REOPENED: US 60 WB to L-101 NB has reopened after a crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 26, 2017

CLOSURE: US 60 westbound to Loop 101 northbound: Ramp closed for crash. Use. alt. route. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Gcha3yCNbt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 26, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.