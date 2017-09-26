Trump blasts McCain for opposing health care bill on Twitter

President Trump tweeted out a six-minute-long video of clips of John McCain talking about repealing and replacing Obamacare from different news organizations across the country including a clip from 3TV.(Source: Twitter)

President Donald Trump has been in the headlines with his recent comments on NFL players kneeling down during the national anthem before games.

But on Monday afternoon, Trump called out Arizona Senator John McCain for opposing the GOP health care plan.

President Trump tweeted out a six-minute-long video of clips of McCain talking about repealing and replacing Obamacare from different news organizations across the country including a clip from 3TV.

The president tweeted... "My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk!"

McCain is one of three Republican senators who publicly said they are voting "against the "Graham-Cassidy" health care bill.

The plan is the GOP’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

They have until the end of the month to pass the bill with at least 50 votes.

With the complicated Senate rules after that, the Senate will need 60 votes for the bill to pass.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Maine Senator Susan Collins say they also plan to vote no on the health care bill.

This means the Graham-Cassidy bill may not even make it to the floor.

The plan named after Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy would shift parts of the Medicaid expansion and subsidies from Obamacare into block grants controlled by states.

President Trump supports the plan.

A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! pic.twitter.com/t9cXG2Io86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

