Goodyear garage fire displaces family of 4

A garage is completely gutted and four people are displaced in Goodyear after an overnight fire, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. near Van Buren Street and Sarival Avenue.

The father was alerted after the smoke detectors went off. After seeing smoke, he worked quickly to get his wife and daughter out of the home safely.

The fire ravaged the inside of the garage, burning intense enough to melt the stucco off the wall.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire prior it extending to the home. However, due to excessive smoke damage, all three family members will be displaced.

No one was injured and a fire investigator is at the scene to determine the cause.

The family set up a GoFundMe, click here to help.

