1 injured after extensive overnight Phoenix house fire

One man was injured after exiting a home that caught fire overnight in Phoenix, according to fire personnel.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, firefighters extinguished an extensive fire that involved living space and the attic of a home near Palm Lane and 40th Street.

When crews initially arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the roof and rear of the home, said Capt. Jake Van Hook with Phoenix Fire and Medical Department.

One of two adults home at the time of the fire suffered a non-burn injuring while exiting the home.

Fire investigators are at the scene determining the cause and location of the fire.

The house is unlivable and three people will be displaced, said Van Hook.

It is unknown whether the home had any working smoke detectors.

No firefighters were injured from the fire.

