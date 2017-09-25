Vandals hit Buckeye neighborhood

The Buckeye Police Department says it takes matters like this very seriously. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In the Sundance Mirage neighborhood in Buckeye, vandals spray-painted racial slurs and other offensive symbols on walls, sidewalks and a playground.

The graffiti appeared on Sunday and a lot of neighbors were shocked to see it, especially with so many kids living in the neighborhood.

A.J. Chabot first saw the vandalism Sunday afternoon.

"We've been here for about three years and never had any issues with that," Chabot said.

One neighbor helped to paint over the graffiti but some of the vandalism can still be seen on a playground set.

The Buckeye Police Department says it takes matters like this very seriously and is investigating.

