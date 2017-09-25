Did North Pointe senior prank based on violent horror movie go too far?

Some parents and alumni of a Phoenix school are fuming in the wake of a senior prank they say went too far. And that has others riled up, saying those who are upset are blowing things out of proportion.

It happened at North Point Prep. The prank was turned into a video and posted on the school's Facebook page – with the support of the school's administration.

The prank simulated a 2013 horror flick called "The Purge." Set in a dystopian America, the movie is about a Constitutional amendment that makes crime, including violent crime, legal for a specific 12-hour period once a year.

"It's one night when the citizenry regulates itself without thought of punishment," according to the movie's page on IMDB.com.

The movie spawned a franchise – two sequels in 2014 and 2016 ("The Purge: Anarchy" and "The Purge: Election Year") and a prequel ("The Purge: The Island") is set for release in July 2018.

On Friday, Sept, 22, a video of a simulated kidnapping was played on the school's closed-circuit TV system, followed by a warning, similar to something that would be seen on the national Emergency Alert System.

"This is not a test. This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the Senior purge. Water guns and super soakers have been authorized for use during the purge. All other weapons are restricted. Staff and Faculty have been granted immunity from the purge and shall not be harmed. Commencing at the sirens any and all shooting of water guns will be legal. May the Falcon be with you all."

Senior class representatives wearing masks and packing water guns then burst into classrooms and opened "fire."

"I don't think that was their goal to make it look like a school shooting by any means, but with a movie that graphic and frightening as your theme, you go into kind of dangerous territory," North Pointe alum Rochelle Harris said. "I just thought it was in poor taste. To do a simulation of anything violent really bothered me."

She's not alone. Debate raged on social media with some saying it was all in good fun.

"My child is a senior at North Pointe and all these kids were trying to do is have fun," one woman wrote on the Facebook post. "I was told about it before the prank and kids are having fun. If your child doesn't attend the school you shouldn't be worrying about what happens there."

"This was just a funny harmless prank. Stop freaking out and making it more than it is," a man wrote. "Calm down it was just a joke."

Others argued that it was inappropriate and a "terrible representation of the school."

"This is disgusting," a woman commented.

"I think you have to be really sensitive when it comes to anything violent, especially at a school," Harris said.

Administrators declined to speak with reporter Donna Rossi – even without a camera rolling -- going so far as to have her removed from campus.According to the Phoenix Police Department, the administration approached the off-duty officer on campus and advised him about the prank and asked for help making sure it was done safely. The officer advised against the plan, but, after being told the prank was happening, checked the water gun, zip tying them so people would know that they had been checked. The process, according to police, is similar to what they do at Comicon.

In May, a man armed with guns and knives, real ones, was arrested at Phoenix Comicon.

