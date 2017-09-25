Man arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 including innocent bystander

Officers detained a man a short distance away from where the shooting took place and questioned him. Phoenix police said he will be charged with the shooting and are now calling the shooting a road-rage incident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Peoria man is facing charges of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault, among others, in connection with a possible road-rage shooting that left one man dead and put two others, one of them a young woman who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, in the hospital.

Police arrested Timothy Elliot Pascale, 34, without incident at his Peoria home.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jonathan Howard said this all started when officers were called to 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 6:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

[RAW VIDEO: Timothy Elliot Pascale's initial court appearance]

Howard said officers found three people who had been shot just outside a car on Bethany Home Road. One of the three people, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 21-year-old Chris Romo.

Two others, a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. At last check, he was in serious but stable condition and she was in stable condition.

Howard said witnesses gave investigators both a description of the suspect's vehicle and the license plate. Police tracked the car to Pascale's home.

"While the investigation is ongoing, detectives have determined that this incident likely stemmed from a traffic altercation between the suspect and the two male victims," Howard said. "The female victim was walking in the area and completely uninvolved in any altercation when she was struck."

In addition to the shooting and assault charges, Howard said Pascale also faces charges of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Bethany Home Road was closed for almost 12 hours while police conducted their investigation.

