Fans react to kneel vs. stand debate at Monday night Cards game

Some groan when you bring it up, others are happy to strike up a conversation, but nearly all of the fans at Monday night's Cardinals/Cowboys game have some kind of opinion about players taking a knee during the national anthem.

“I think it's very disrespectful against the flag because a lot of people have died for this. It's hard not to honor the flag and the country. People are dying to get in here,” said Cardinals fan Steve Sumwalt.

“You need to sit back and think about what are we protesting for? Equal rights, equal liberties. What do you think the flag is for? Equal rights, equal liberties,” said Cowboys fan Demetrious Makel.

Monday night, Cardinals players chose to link arms in solidarity during the singing of the national anthem.

As more and more players around the country chose knee, some fans say the protests have, in a sense, overshadowed the sport itself.

Quite a few people have been asking just because players can, should they?

“There's a time and a place. I think is not the time and the place,” said Cardinals fan Randy Earick. “Do it outside, do their own thing rather than make a spectacle of it."

Vietnam Veteran Dan Tracewell thinks it’s their right.

“As long as they're not stomping on the flag or burning it then I don't have a problem,” he said.

Cardinals fans remember one of the team's greatest heroes, Pat Tillman, and his service to the country, every time they walk past his statue as they enter the stadium.

President Donald Trump recently shared a tweet using Tillman’s story to encourage a boycott of the NFL.

"I absolutely believe he would stand with his hand over his heart. He always did what's right,” said Cardinals fan Mark Waznis, speaking of Tillman.

