Cardinals link arms, stand for national anthem

President Michael Bidwill stood with his team for the anthem. (Source: Ed Munson Jr.)

Cardinals fans booed when the Cowboys kneeled during the anthem. (Source: Ed Munson Jr.)

The Dallas Cowboys take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

From left; Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and head coach Bruce Arians stand during the national anthem. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Cardinals showed unity during the National Anthem on Monday night.

The entire team, including president Michael Bidwill, stood and linked armed while Glendale-native Jordin Sparks sang The Star-Spangled Banner. Nobody knelt during the anthem.

The Dallas Cowboys came out with linked armed during the Cardinals' introductions. Before the massive American flag was unfurled, the whole team, along with owner Jerry Jones, kneeled on the field. That drew some boos from the Cardinals crowd.

When the flag came out, they went to the sideline and stood for the national anthem while linking arms.

Unity was a common theme during Sunday's football games as well. Many players locked arms with their teammates with some standing and others kneeling during the anthem.

The controversy over whether to stand or kneel for the anthem exploded on Friday night when he told supporters at an Alabama rally that NFL players who kneel during the anthem should be fired.

