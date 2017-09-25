Arizona Snowbowl is the first to start snowmaking in the country

Arizona Snowbowl is the first to start snowmaking in the countryPosted: Updated:
Cards coach reacts to NFL commissioner's statement after Trump's remarks
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians showed support on Saturday for a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the day after President Trump said NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.More >
Officer faces sex assault charge after 15-year-old gives birth to his child
Authorities say a New Jersey police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile after a teen girl gave birth to his child.More >
Wrong-way crash causes traffic backup on SB Loop 101 in Tempe
A crash involving a wrong-way driver caused a huge traffic backup on southbound Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road.More >
Glendale PD: Officer resigns after sending inappropriate text to minor
A 9-year-veteran with the Glendale Police Department resigned in March after sending an inappropriate text message to an underage female earlier in the year, documents revealed.More >
California boy killed protecting sister from mother's ex-boyfriend, grandma says
Eight-year-old Dante Daniels was attacked with a hammer on his second day of third grade at Oakridge Elementary in southern Sacramento.More >
Phoenix man's dashcam captures close encounter with wrong-way driver
A Phoenix-area driver had a close call with a wrong-way driver over the weekend and it was caught on video.More >
Police: Tempe judge admits stabbing wife 10 times, said he and wife 'stonewalled' detectives
Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with or destroying evidence.More >
County affirms: Casa Grande Domes must be demolished
County officials have ordered the demolition of dilapidated dome-like structures in Casa Grande that have attracted attention over the years, including being featured on a television show called "Ghost Adventures."More >
Crazy dust devil in Tempe
Mother Nature does some crazy things in the desert. It may have looked like a tornado, but it was actually a dust devil.More >
Beloved family dog killed with crossbow after hunter mistook pet for coyote
A New Jersey family is heartbroken over the death of their beloved dog after a hunter killed the animal when he mistook it for a coyote, police said.More >
Lawsuit filed to stop demolition of Chinese Cultural Center
A lawsuit was filed on Monday in hopes of saving the Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix.More >
Fans react to kneel vs. stand debate at Monday night Cards game
Some groan when you bring it up, others are happy to strike up a conversation, but nearly all of the fans at Monday night's Cardinals/Cowboys game have some kind of opinion about players taking a knee during the national anthem.More >
Cardinals link arms, stand for national anthem
The Arizona Cardinals showed unity during the National Anthem on Monday night.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Conversion therapy for gay teens
Conversion therapy for gay teens has been denounced by the medical community and banned by some Arizona cities. But hundreds of thousands of people voluntarily participate. It's the debate where science, religion and politics collide - Thursday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Phoenix man's dash cam captures close call with wrong-way driver
A Phoenix-area driver had a close encounter with a wrong-way driver over the weekend and it was caught on video.More >
Cards coach reacts to NFL commissioner's statement after Trump's remarks
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians showed support on Saturday for a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the day after President Trump said NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.More >
Police investigating serious crash on SB L-101 crash on SB L-101
A serious crash involving several vehicles is causing a huge traffic backup on southbound Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road in Mesa.More >
RAW VIDEO: Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson's initial court appearance
Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson is facing 10 counts of aggravated assault and has been placed on administrative leave after his wife told police he stabbed her nearly a dozen times. Full story @ https://goo.gl/auVHSw. (Monday, Sept. 25, 2017)More >
Driver on the loose after purposely ramming another vehicle into tree in Tempe
A man is on the run after purposely colliding with another vehicle in Tempe early Monday morning, according to Tempe police.More >
Dust devil spotted in Tempe
A 3TV/CBS 5 employee spotted this dust devil near I-10 and Elliot Road in Tempe.More >
