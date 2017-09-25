Arizona Snowbowl is the first to start snowmaking in the country

Snowbowl is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for fall operations through mid-October. (Source: Carlos Danel/Arizona Snowbowl)

Arizona Snowbowl fired up the snow guns this weekend, marking the earliest artificial snowfall in the country! Not to mention this being the earliest start to the snowy season in Arizona.

The resort started to launch the snowmakers on Saturday night and continued through Monday morning. Opening day for the skiing season is scheduled for Nov. 10.

There is a competitive background to firing the snowmaking machines this early in the year. Snowbowl competes against other skiing areas in the United States to become the first to lay down snow on the slopes.

This historical contest is usually won by Colorado ski parks Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin. This is the first instance where Snowbowl has beaten them both.

Snowbowl is turning 80 years old this winter season, and officials have announced that season passes and discounts are available at the lowest prices through Sept. 29.

Snowbowl is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for fall operations through mid-October. The park is offering scenic chairlift rides with views of the Grand Canyon and golden aspen trees.

On Sept. 29, Snowbowl will be hosting its final Sunset Music Series event, with live music by BuckIt Unplugged, extended chairlift hours till 5:00 p.m. and a street taco style dinner.

Founded in 1938, Arizona Snowbowl is one of the oldest recurrently-operating ski areas in the country. The park offers over 40 trails, eight chairlifts and two mountain lodges all located on over 700-acres of recreational skiing area.

For more information, visit www.snowbowl.ski for tickets, schedules and events.

