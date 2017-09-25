D-backs' Wild Card game sold out in an hour

The Snakes clinched home-field advantage for the Wild Card game on Sunday but the opposing team hasn't been determined yet. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Well, that was fast.

Just one hour after going on sale, tickets for the Diamondbacks' Wild Card game on Oct. 4 were sold out!

Fans went to the box office, went online and called to get tickets at 9 a.m. on Monday. The tickets were all gone by mid-morning.

The D-backs will most likely play against the Rockies, the Brewers or the Cardinals.

Limited tickets will be released on the D-backs' website at a later date. Fans should frequently check the website for information, or call 602-514-8400.

Tickets for the National League Division Series games on Oct. 9 and 10 (Game 4 if necessary) are still available.

The Diamondbacks are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

