Fire fighters battle brush fire in north Phoenix

Brush fire near Circle Mountain Rd. and 14th Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Fire fighters from multiple agencies are working a brush fire burning in north Phoenix.

Fire crews from Daisy Mountain, Phoenix, Black Canyon City, Peoria, and Glendale were called just before 2 p.m. to the fire near 14th Street and Circle Mountain Road.

Daisy Mountain Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. Dave Wilson said the fire started as a debris fire, then spread to nearby brush and grew to a 5 acre fire.

Wilson said some nearby homes were close to the flames, but none were damaged by the fire.

Fire investigators are working on determining the cause.

