Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Stanford Preview

Now that's more like it.

After a look at the latest news (6:39), we dive into ASU's win over No. 24 Oregon, including the good, the bad, and the new questions raised (13:10). We then answer some listener questions (1:03:22).

Next up, we talk with running back Demario Richard on the return of the ground game (1:11:10), and wide receiver Jalen Harvey discusses his emergence as an elite possession receiver (1:18:36).

After a riveting Sun Devil Stock Report (1:23:35), we look ahead to ASU's road battle against Stanford.

We start by going behind enemy lines with Cardinal insider Jacob Rayburn of CardinalSportsReport.com (1:33:12). Then we go in-depth to preview Saturday's game with a look at the critical match ups, keys to victory, and final score predictions (1:48:17).

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved