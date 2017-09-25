Let's Go Places honors single parent car clinic

It was quite a surprise for Tony Schottenbauer, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Chandler, when we showed up to honor him and his employees.

The repair shop runs a clinic twice a year to help out single parents by providing basic car care for free, like oil and fluid changes and tire checks.

All the parents are identified and registered through The Springs Church in Chandler. Pastor Mark Leuning says they have partnered with automotive shops for several years now to provide this service and have help hundreds of single moms and dads.

Jessica Smeyer is one of those parents. She was a military police officer in the Navy for five years and now is in the Air Force reserves. This dedicated military member is also a devoted single mom to her infant daughter, Hexley.

"It's tough being a single mom. It's so nice to know there are still people who care," Smeyer said.

So Smeyer came with us to surprise Schottenbauer and to say thank you. When we walked into Christian Brothers Automotive, not only was Schottenbauer not expecting to see us, he was not expecting to receive a $1,000 from the "Let's Go Places, Arizona" program.

However, he immediately responded to the gesture by saying it would be put to good use.

"We will take that money and give right back (to the program). We can't change the whole world, but we can change our little part," Schottenbauer said.

The next car care clinic is Oct. 14.

Giving Schottenbauer a hug, Smeyer said, "It really means a lot just knowing that there are people that care about us and our family. We appreciate you. Thank you."

