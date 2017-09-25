UPDATE: Ripped off homeowner gets help from Valley company

Before and after images of the counter tops. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Contractor comes to the rescue for 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Josh Pridemore says he's finally proud of his kitchen.

“White counter tops,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper exclaimed as he looked around Pridemore’s kitchen, “This looks gorgeous."

“Yea, they really did a great job,” Pridemore replied, “They did a phenomenal job. It looks really good.”

That’s a big change since the last time you saw the Pridemores.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, the Chandler homeowner told us how he and his wife paid an unlicensed contractor to install new granite counter tops.

[RELATED: Unlicensed contractor takes $2,200 and abandons job]

But, after paying $2,200 dollars, Pridemore says the unlicensed contractor threw in some cheap Formica counters that didn't even fit correctly.

In fact, it looks like the guy didn't even use a measuring tape, because nothing even fit correctly. Drawers didn’t even close correctly. "This drawer is supposed to close and sit underneath this counter here, and it won't," Pridemore told us in the first news report.

To make matters worse, the unlicensed contractor kept all the money and vanished.

The night that news report aired, someone was watching our story and they decided they wanted to help the Pridemores.

Rosa Sankari and her husband own a licensed remodeling company called Arizona's Best 4 Less Home Services.

Sankari told 3 On Your Side, "It is very upsetting when we see fake contractors actually pretending to be contractors.”

After seeing 3 On Your Side's report, the company volunteered to remove all that cheap Formica for Pridemore and his wife. They also agreed to install white, Quartz counter tops in its place. And, they did it all free of charge.

Pridemore and his wife say they owe it all to 3 On Your Side and Arizona's Best 4 Less Home Services for getting the whole thing to happen.

“You guys paid for and provided all of that?” Harper asked Sankari, "That's very nice of you."

“Well, we just wanted to make someone happy,” Sankari replied. "They are so grateful and that really makes our day,” Sankari said with a big smile.

Harper asked Pridemore, “When you walk into your kitchen now, do you smile?”

“Yea, yea,” Pridemore chuckled, “I'm not reminded of something bad that happened. It's our kitchen, it's our home."

3 On Your Side would like to thank Arizona’s Best 4 Less Home Services for taking a problem that wasn’t even there’s to begin with and making things right anyway.

It’s a very generous thing to do and 3 On Your Side appreciates that.

Here’s more information on Arizona’s Best 4 Less Home Services. https://www.best4lesshomeservices.com/Contact

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.