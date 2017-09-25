Teen driver involved in wrong-way crash on SB Loop 101 in Tempe

A crash involving a wrong-way driver caused a huge traffic backup on southbound Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road in Tempe Monday morning.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers in Arizona]

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash and debris blocked several lanes for a couple hours.

[STORY: DPS director: Thermal cameras not enough to stop wrong-way drivers]

The crash involved several vehicles including a minivan that was driving the wrong way.

ADOT officials added that traffic was backed up for two miles after the incident.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wrong-way driver was a teenage girl.

[MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that resulted in a crash or arrest in 2017]

DPS officials said the 16-year-old girl was driving northbound in the southbound lanes just before 9 a.m.

The first caller to 911 spotted the wrong-way minivan near Warner Road.

The teenage driver then clipped a passenger car driven by a 37-year-old man.

The minivan continued to drive for about another 800 feet until finally coming to a stop up against the wall.

[STORY: Phoenix man's dashcam captures close encounter with wrong-way driver]

The man in the passenger car and the teenage girl taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators looking to see if impairment or the driver’s inexperience were factors in the crash.

WRONG WAY WRECK on Loop 101 south at Guadalupe. Traffic backed up for about 2 miles. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jRHzLJnnBi — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) September 25, 2017

L-101 southbound near Guadalupe: HOV lane blocked and debris blocking other lanes. Traffic getting past in right lane. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/4eV5AZEE4n — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 25, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.