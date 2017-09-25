2 separate crashes close parts of Peoria street

Two crashes including one involving a motorcycle shut down a portion of Thunderbird Road in Peoria Monday morning.

According to Peoria police, the first crash involved a motorcycle and one vehicle at Thunderbird Road and 78th Avenue. One person was transported to the nearest hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The motorcyclist was complaining of leg pain following the crash, according to police.

Authorities say there was a separate second accident involving four vehicles in the nearby area.

Peoria police officials say it doesn’t appear to be any injuries in the second crash.

At this time, Peoria police have closed Thunderbird Road from 71st to 78th Avenues due to the amount of vehicle and accidents.

It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.

