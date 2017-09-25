DIY Week: Do it yourself dinners with the Instant Pot

Good Morning Arizona is kicking off the "Do It Yourself Week" with April Warnecke's do it yourself dinners using the new kitchen appliance with a cult-like following - the Instant Pot.

First, we see one of April's favorite, easiest and tastiest recipes for family dinner using the Instant Pot: The barbacoa bowl.

[VIDEO: Rice pudding using an Instant Pot]

Check out Joanie Simon's barbacoa burrito bowl recipe: http://joaniesimon.com/instant-pot-barbacoa-burrito-bowl/

Next, Joanie Simon's shows us how the Instant Pot makes the perfect hard boiled eggs and rice pudding.

Joanie's Instant Pot rice pudding recipe: http://joaniesimon.com/instant-pot-rice-pudding-cranberries/

Check out some other great Instant Pot recipe favorites from Joanie:

