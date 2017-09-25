Phoenix man's dashcam captures close encounter with wrong-way driver

Andrew Vock captured and tweeted his close encounter with the wrong-way driver on eastbound L-101 Saturday night. (Source: Andrew Vock/Twitter)

A Phoenix-area driver had a close encounter with a wrong-way driver over the weekend and it was caught on video.

Andrew Vock was driving on the 7th Avenue exit of eastbound Loop 101 Saturday night when the incident occurred. He was able to catch the moment from his car's dashboard camera.

Vock posted the video of the wrong-way close call on his Twitter account Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is just beginning its $3.7 million project. The project includes ADOT installing a thermal detection system that can detect wrong-way drivers and alert other drivers and law enforcement on the Interstate 17.

It's unknown at this time how long the other driver was driving the wrong way.

Last night I had a close encounter with a wrong way driver! 7th Ave exit off the 101. #Phoenix #WrongWayDriver @ArizonaDOT @abc15 pic.twitter.com/kY37RnjHCe — Andrew Vock Jr (@ajvock) September 24, 2017

