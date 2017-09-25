Police: Driver on the loose after purposely ramming another vehicle into tree in Tempe

Around 2 a.m., a man purposely collided with another man's vehicle in the parking lot of the Tempe Marketplace, pinning it against a tree. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is on the run after purposely colliding with another vehicle in Tempe early Monday morning, according to Tempe police.

Around 2 a.m., a man purposely collided with another man's vehicle in the parking lot of the Tempe Marketplace, pinning it against a tree.

According to police, a woman and a man with whom she works were talking outside his car when her ex drove by. She saw him and left.

The ex, according to police, went back as the man got into his car. That's when the suspect rammed the victim's vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot and officers are still attempting to locate him, Tempe police said. Officers do know the suspect's identity and his address, advising the public that he is not a threat.

The man who was rammed into a tree had to be extricated out of the vehicle by firefighters cutting off the roof of his vehicle.

He was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

