SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's fall colors 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona's forests are starting to show their fall colors, especially in Northern Arizona.

Check out some of the best fall colors in our slideshow from across the state.

If you are excited about the snowboard and skiing season, check out this video from Arizona Snowbowl of the fall colors from the lifts. 

[VIDEO: Fall colors from Arizona Snowbowl lift]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

[Fall colors from Coconino National Forest]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.