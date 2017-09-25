SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's fall colors 2017

Arizona's forests are starting to show their fall colors, especially in Northern Arizona.

Check out some of the best fall colors in our slideshow from across the state.

If you are excited about the snowboard and skiing season, check out this video from Arizona Snowbowl of the fall colors from the lifts.

[VIDEO: Fall colors from Arizona Snowbowl lift]

[Fall colors from Coconino National Forest]

#FallColorTour ???? Dusting of color just starting around #Sedona & the #VerdeValley. Here's some shots at White Bridge near Camp Verde on the Verde River. pic.twitter.com/OhDIEZkqo0 — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) October 16, 2017

Final tweet for #FallColorTour Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop ?? View of loop area on San Francisco Peaks from FR 418 near Reese Canyon. #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/1UKnrLBIo1 — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) September 25, 2017

#FallColorTour Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop ?? Color in Abineau Canyon is fantastic. Many of the aspens will be peaking in a few days. #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/mFB66IEcu6 — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) September 25, 2017

#FallColorTour Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop ?? Waterline WOW! Lots of groups nearing peak color. Estimate good color for 1.5 to 2 weeks. #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/XIsXDIov0Q — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) September 24, 2017

#FallColorTour Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop ?? Upper Bear Jaw between the canyon & Waterline turning. Peak in a few days to a week. #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/GChzewpVrX — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) September 24, 2017

