ASU students robbed at gunpoint off-campus

Police are looking for the public's help in finding the suspects involved in robbing several Arizona State University students at gunpoint at two different spots off-campus.

The incidents happened just before 1:30 a.m. and just after 3 a.m. on Sunday near Rio Salado Parkway and Ash Avenue and near University Drive and Dorsey Lane.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 20s, 5'7" and 170 lbs.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 30s, 5'7" and medium build.

Both were wearing dark clothing with masks covering their faces.

It's unclear if the two crimes were connected.

An address correction has been made to the bulletin. See below: pic.twitter.com/jcIJeEGlh5 — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) September 25, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.