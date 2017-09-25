ASU students robbed at gunpoint off-campus

Police are looking for the public's help in finding the suspects involved in robbing several Arizona State University students at gunpoint at two different spots off-campus.

The incidents happened just before 1:30 a.m. and just after 3 a.m. on Sunday near Rio Salado Parkway and Ash Avenue and near University Drive and Dorsey Lane.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 20s, 5'7" and 170 lbs. 

The second suspect is described as a black man, 30s, 5'7" and medium build. 

Both were wearing dark clothing with masks covering their faces.

It's unclear if the two crimes were connected.

