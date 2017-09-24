Anti-abortion laws have cost Arizona millions in legal fees

Arizona taxpayers are on the hook for more than $2 million in legal costs stemming from a series of anti-abortion laws the state Legislature has passed over the last eight years.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported (http://bit.ly/2fpptof) on Friday that these court ordered payments were from five cases that the state has lost, settled or been nullified by legislative repeal and came despite lawmakers repeatedly being warned the measures were on shaky ground.

Democratic lawmakers and abortion providers often place the blame for legislation targeting abortion access on the Center for Arizona Policy, which has supported anti-abortion candidates and pushed Republican lawmakers to sponsor and vote for anti-abortion measures in the state.

Center officials say the number of state anti-abortion policies still in effect outweigh the losses in court.

