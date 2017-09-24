Park Service announces grant for Giffords shooting memorial

The National Park Service is giving over $61,000 for the development of a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting that left six dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva said Friday that the grant will be used for the January 8th Memorial park in downtown Tucson.

The Jan. 8, 2011, shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, left the former congresswoman severely injured. Shooter Jared Loughner was sentenced to life in prison.

A foundation set up to take charge of the memorial has spent several years raising money for a $5 million monument that would include carved symbols along a dark red steel wall, items from makeshift memorials following the shooting and areas to reflect.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.