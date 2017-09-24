Rainwater harvesting in Arizona

"In an ideal scenario it would be the first source of water we go to," said Ryan Wood, program manager for Watershed Management.

Rainwater harvesting has been a practice for Wood and his family for years. From the garden to the fruit trees to the outdoor shower, they all run on the water they collect from Mother Nature.

"This tank will hold 600 gallons," said Wood.

Since 2011, Wood has been the program manager for Watershed Management. He spends his time going around the Valley, educating cities and their residents about how easy it is.

"The rule of thumb 1 inch of rain, 1,000 square feet, 600 gallons," said Wood.

And with some parts of the Valley getting 4 to 11 inches during the year.

"You could easily collect several thousand gallons of water," said Wood.

Depending on if you have low or high water tolerant landscaping, that amount of water can be used for your lawn a number of times the next week.

"If we can use the rainwater that falls on to our property as the first choice then that’s less water to get from the tap or the well," said Wood.

If you're not ready for a 600-gallon tank and plumbing system, you can get your feet wet with rainwater harvesting by using a rain barrel.

"It's an inexpensive, easy way to start," said Wood.

And harvesting that water isn't just for the lawn.

“You could plumb the rainwater into your house to where every tap in the house is pulling from rainwater system flushing toilets, doing laundry," said Wood.

Setting up a system can cost a few hundred dollars to several thousand. Watershed management has free classes every week in Tempe.

For more information, visit https://watershedmg.org/.

