Crazy dust devil in Tempe

Mother Nature does some crazy things in the desert. It may have looked like a tornado, but it was actually a dust devil.

Dust devils are fairly common in Arizona but this one was pretty big.

A 3TV/CBS 5 employee spotted this dust devil near I-10 and Elliot Road in Tempe. What a sighting.

