Diamondbacks clinch home playoff game, tickets on sale Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 because St. Louis and Milwaukee both lost on Sunday.

Arizona was trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning against Miami when the Diamondbacks were assured of one of the NL's two wild-card berths.

Later in the day, the D-backs beat the Marlins 3-2 thanks to a J.D. Martinez walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. With that, the team clinched home-field advantage for the Wild Card game that will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 4. They will most likely play against Colorado, Milwaukee or St. Louis.

The franchise will start selling tickets for the Wild Card and the National League Divisional Series on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Fans can buy tickets online through the team's website, at the Chase Field Box Office or by calling 602-514-8400.

Tickets start at $25. If the Diamondbacks win the Wild Card game, the NLDS games will be played on Oct. 9 at Chase Field and Oct. 10 (if a Game 4 is necessary.)

The Diamondbacks lost to the Brewers in the 2011 Division Series. Arizona won its only World Series title in 2001, rallying from a three games to two deficit against the New York Yankees.

When the public address announcer informed fans of the clinch about 10 minutes later, the crowd rose in a standing ovation and Arizona players in the dugout embraced and exchanged high-fives.

It's been a great year for Arizona, a squad very few gave a chance to make the playoffs.

Give a lot of credit to general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo, the tandem rebuilt the Arizona pitching staff into the second best staff in the National League.

Hazen is looking like a genius for trading for J.D. Martinez, who has made Arizona a real threat for the postseason. Lovullo has also been a calming presence for a young team that could have fallen apart when it was struggling in July.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.