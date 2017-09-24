More than 40 flights at Sky Harbor diverted after issue with air traffic control

More than 40 inbound flights at Sky Harbor Airport were diverted Sunday morning after an alarm activated at the air traffic control tower.

Julie Rodriguez, deputy aviation director of public relations with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department said the air traffic control tower was evacuated as a precaution after an alarm activated.

Capt. Reda Bigler, public information officer for Phoenix Fire Department, said the problem stemmed from a faulty air handler sensor.

Bigler said the faulty mechanism caused low water pressure which produced steam from the tower at air traffic control.

Rodriguez said tower employees are now returning, but during the incident more than 40 inbound aircraft were diverted to nearby airports, including Mesa Gateway and Tucson.

Bigler said Phoenix FD is on scene to investigate.

Flights arriving again @phxskyharbor 40+ inbound diversions this morning after @FAANews Tower evacuated due to alarm. Now resolved. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) September 24, 2017

