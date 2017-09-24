80 degree highs return for part two of the weekend in the Valley

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Cooler than normal temps in the 80s continue for part two of the weekend in the Valley of the Sun.

Daytime highs about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year are due to a trough of low pressure situated across the Great Basin that's ushering in cool air mass from the north.

Freezing temperatures above 6000 ft during the morning hours of Sunday will return again Monday for Northern Arizona.

Weather will stay generally dry with abundant sunshine for most of the state until Wednesday when another weather system from the Pacific draws up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

This is bringing a chance of showers and storms to Northern Arizona, with an increase in cloud cover for the Valley through Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm this week, but remain slightly below average for this time of the year, with the low to mid 90s returning to the Valley forecast Monday through Friday. Morning lows will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Winds across Northern Arizona will be breezy again Sunday, but should subside late Sunday night.

