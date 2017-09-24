Small plane crash kills 2 men in Yavapai County

Jeremiah Linnertz (Left) and Spencer Kihlstrom (Right) were both just 19 years old (Source: Facebook)

Two people were killed in a small plane crash in Yavapai County Saturday.

At about 11 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office got a call about a missing aircraft based out of the Prescott airport.

It had been at least 24 hours since the last contact with the pilot.

Assisted by the Department of Public Safety, personnel checked all surrounding local airports without success. By now, YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter was in the air, searching for the aircraft.

Reports indicated two men occupied the plane.

Just before 1 p.m., aided by cell phone tracking and confirmation from the plane’s Emergency Locator Transmitter, the downed aircraft was spotted near Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden, Arizona.

Early Sunday morning, authorities identified the men that were inside the plane as Spencer Kihlstrom, 19, and Jeremiah Linnertz, 19. Both men were from the Chino Valley area.

Search and Rescue crews, working with YCSO’s Forest Patrol deputies, are currently in the process of recovering the bodies. DPS Ranger is aiding this effort due to the rugged terrain.

