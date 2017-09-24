Parents call a meeting to respond to Hamilton hazing scandal

The issue of hazing at a Valley high school has parents taking matters into their own hands.

The Hamilton High School community is still reeling from a sexual assault scandal surrounding the football team nearly six months after several students were arrested.

The former coach, Principal, and Athletic Director at the school have been reassigned to off-campus duties effective Monday to ‘avoid distraction’

Police recommended charges against them, they say due to their inaction after their knowledge of the alleged incidents. But no formal charges have yet been filed.

Saturday, a group of parents sat down together tonight to talk about what they want to see happen next to support all of the students who attend Hamilton High.

“If they were able to get away with this in the locker rooms, what was happening in the classrooms and the hallway,” said Chandler School District Parent Katey McPherson.

There are only six known victims in the hazing case. Now parents like McPherson say they want to see extra support for the rest of the student body too.

“It doesn't matter if they were in the locker room or not, 4200 students call that place home and we need to make sure it's the safest place both emotionally, physically, and socially safe," said McPherson.

Elizabeth Rahamim, a Hamilton parent who also happens to be a licensed social worker, wants students to have access to the right counseling.

"Even though those kids may not have personally experienced trauma that some of the victims experienced, just by hearing about it and being aware of it, it may trigger certain emotional responses that cause them to experience some kind of trauma,” said Rahamim.

They say they're willing to work with the school to make this happen.

“We as parents want to support the district, we want to be a resource and it's a tandem approach,” said McPherson. “We can't do anything without district officials and faculty and they can't a lot without us."

A representative from the parent group plans to take their proposal to the Chandler Unified School Board meeting on Wednesday.

