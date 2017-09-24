Free play on National Arizona FootGolf Day

Nine of the state’s top FootGolf Courses have teamed up to present Arizona FootGolf Day on Sunday, Sept. 24. On Arizona FootGolf Day, participating courses will offer free FootGolf – giving individuals and families the opportunity to give the growing sport of FootGolf a try at no cost.

FootGolf is a fun and growing sport that requires players to kick a soccer ball into cups/holes by using as few attempts as possible. FootGolf combines elements found on a soccer field with those found on a golf course, except the course is shorter, the cups are bigger (21 inches) and FootGolf can be played in about half the time as a traditional round of golf. FootGolf is easy for anyone to pick up and enjoy – you just need to be able to kick a soccer ball. Plus, FootGolf is a great sport for the entire family to play together.

FootGolf courses participating in Arizona FootGolf Day, include:

Arizona Biltmore Golf Club in Phoenix – Play free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Drink specials will be available on the beverage cart. Golf cart and soccer ball not included, but will be available for an additional fee.

Wigwam Golf Club in Litchfield Park – Play free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drink specials will be available on the beverage cart. Golf cart and soccer ball not included, but will be available for an additional fee.

Augusta Ranch in Mesa – Play free after 4 p.m. on Arizona’s No. 1 Night FootGolf course.

Paradise Valley Golf Club in Phoenix – Play free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drink specials will be available on the beverage cart. Golf cart and soccer ball not included, but will be available for an additional fee.

Peoria Pines Golf Club in Peoria – Play free from noon to 5 p.m. Golf cart and soccer ball not included, but will be available for an additional fee.

Shalimar Country Club in Tempe – Play for free after 11 a.m. Golf cart and soccer ball not included, but will be available for an additional fee.

Adobe Dam Family Golf Center in Glendale – Play nine holes for free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maximum number per group is four – singles, couples, and threesomes are welcome and will be paired. Golf carts are not available.

Desert Hills Golf Course in Yuma – Play free from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants must bring their own soccer ball.

Canyon Mesa Country Club in Sedona – Play free footgolf from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carts not included regular cart fees apply. Please stop by or call the pro shop for tee times at 928-284-0036.

To schedule a free FootGolf tee time, visit www.ArizonaFootGolfDay.com and follow the link to the desired course. On Sunday, Sept. 24 fees for FootGolf rounds will be waived. Soccer balls will be available to rent for a small fee and, while most FootGolf participants walk while they play, golf carts will also be available to rent.

“Arizona FootGolf Day is a great excuse for friends and families to enjoy a few hours playing outside together and play a fun and growing sport,” said Rick Cicci, head professional, Wigwam Golf Club. “Participants can bring their own soccer ball, or we will have balls available to rent in the golf shop. We look forward to introducing the game to new players through this great event.”

In addition to offering free FootGolf, a number of the participating courses will also be giving away prizes just for playing on Sept. 24.

Arizona FootGolf Day is a collaborative effort between Arizona’s FootGolf courses and is supported by the Arizona FootGolf League and the American FootGolf League. For more details, information and to schedule a tee time, contact any of the participating FootGolf courses or visit www.ArizonaFootGolfDay.com.

