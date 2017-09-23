Fashion do or fashion don't? Check out new 'double' jeans

Don't worry, you're not seeing double!

Check out the latest trend: high-waisted "double" jeans.

They're the latest creation from London fashion house Natasha Zinko, and were on sale on Shopbop.com.

The price tag? A whopping $695! But believe it or not, the jeans are sold out.

Shopbop describes the unique jeans this way:

Layered waistbands give these wide-leg Natasha Zinko jeans a modern high-low profile. Contrast side stripes. 7 pockets. Button closure and zip fly at each waist panel. Raw hem.

Online reviews of these jeans were mixed.

One review said "You've got to be kidding me with these right? They are HIDEOUS!"

But another reviewer writes: "This pair tricks everyone. They think I'm wearing two pairs of jeans but really it's just one!! Love these pants."



