HOW much per gallon of gas?

We knew gas was getting pretty expensive these days.

But $4.44 a gallon?

We saw that crazy price posted at some Circle K gas pumps around town Saturday.

Since it seemed so high and out of line with prices at other area stations, we figured it might be a mistake.

So we called, and sure enough, a Circle K employee said it was simply a mistake.

That mistake has been corrected, and the price at the pump now accurately reads the true price of gas: $2.28 a gallon.



