Cards coach reacts to NFL commissioner's statement after Trump's remarks

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians showed support on Saturday for a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the day after President Trump said NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.

While speaking in Alabama on Friday night, Trump said NFL players who refused to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" are exhibiting a "total disrespect of our heritage."

On Saturday, the NFL issued a statement from Goodell that said:

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Arians also chimed in on Saturday, saying he agreed with Goodell's statement.

"I thought the commissioner had a great statement, and I agree with it,” Arians said, according to an article on AZCardinals.com. “I’ve been in locker rooms for 25 years, and some of the most reputable men I’ve ever met wear that uniform. To even overcome the things in their life to get to the NFL is amazing. What they’ve done in the last month for hurricane relief victims speaks volumes of what we’re all about in the NFL."

Several NFL players, starting last season with then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, have either knelt, sat or raised fists during the anthem to protest police treatment of blacks and social injustice. Last week at NFL games, four players sat or knelt during the anthem, and two raised fists while others stood by the protesters in support.

Other players have protested in different ways over the past season since Kaepernick began sitting during the 2016 preseason.

