Suspected drunk driver runs into police car, second car and tree during traffic stop

Phoenix police have arrested a man who is suspected in a hit-and-run accident. The same driver also later struck a police car, another car, and a tree.

It all started Saturday afternoon, when DPS learned of a hit-and-run accident on I-10.

The suspect vehicle was last seen northbound of 59th Avenue from I-10.

A short time later, a call came into the Phoenix Police Department about a possible impaired driver. The call involved that same vehicle.

"He opened his door and looked back and you could tell he was hammered," said one witness.

Officers found the vehicle and stopped it in a parking lot near 51st Avenue and Indian School.

During the traffic stop, police say the driver backed into a police car, struck another parked car, then hit a tree.

The police car did not sustain any damage, and no officers or civilians were hurt.

The suspect declined medical attention. He was detained on suspicion of driving while impaired.

He also could face charges of aggravated assault.

