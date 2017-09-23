PD: Girl says man tried to crawl into her room through window

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating after a 9-year-old girl reported a man crawling in her bedroom window Friday morning.

The girl, who lives near the Killip Elementary School, was awoken at approximately 1:30 a.m. by the sounds of the man attempting to crawl through her window. She screamed to draw the attention of her parents and the suspect fled the area.

[RELATED: Woman accused of cooking naked in stranger's house]

The victim said that the suspect was a male with shoulder length hair and a black shirt, but could not provide a more detailed description. She also recalled a friend telling her about seeing a suspicious white van driving around near the Killip Elementary School with a person inside "watching the children."

The Flagstaff Police Department is providing this information so that community members can take precautions to protect themselves along with their families and their homes.

[RELATED: 'Madder than a hornet': Woman reacts to finding stranger sleeping in her bed]

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.