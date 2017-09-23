Man arrested for threatening Maricopa County Judge, per police

A Georgia man currently involved in an Arizona child custody dispute was arrested Monday for harassing and threatening a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, police said.

Gordon Daniel Rose harassed Judge Lori Bustamante over social media and through numerous phone calls and emails, according to police.

Rose claimed that Judge Bustamante is the leader of an organized crime ring. Rose became obsessed with uncovering the conspiracy and demanding Bustamante's resignation. He also threatened Judge Bustamante over social media and stated that he would have his children with him in Georgia soon, police said.

"Threats against the judiciary are an attack on important public servants, our system of due process, and our Arizona and U.S. Constitutions," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "We must protect judges and enable them to do their extremely important jobs without fear of retribution."

Rose recently spoke to a Valley law enforcement official over the telephone and said that he would travel to Arizona and would not leave without his children.

MCSO's Threat Management Unit tracked Rose's drive from Georgia to Arizona. MCSO's Fugitive Apprehension and Tactical Enforcement Team (FATE) was activated because Rose has an active civil arrest warrant for failure to appear and several injunctions against harassment and orders of protection in which he avoided service.

The FATE unit arrested Rose Monday and he now faces charges of using a computer to alarm or torment and contempt of court.

"Judges have an extremely important role in our society," Sheriff Penzone said. "Our state and federal Constitutions grant them the authority to make critical decisions and uphold the rule of law. Anyone who threatens a judge must face serious consequences."

Rose remains in the Maricopa County Jail at the moment.

