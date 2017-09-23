Killer sentenced in 35-year-old murder case

Thirty-five years and 17 days after the brutal killing of 83-year-old Sally Bryant, the killer has finally been sentenced.

Larry Lee Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August of 2017 and was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

"Nothing can change the suffering the victim and her family had to endure from the events of that day, but today's sentencing demonstrates our community's resolve to hold the defendant finally accountable and seek justice for these victims," Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said.

Bryant was found dead in her home on Sept. 5, 1982. Her son came home to check on her, as he did every night, and found her in the kitchen. She had been brutally attacked with a knife and died from the injuries. After investigators could not find a man identified by witnesses as having fled the home with a stolen portable television, the case ran cold.

In 2012, 30 years after the incident, a cold case unit ran evidence from the crime scene and found an unknown male DNA profile. Four years later, the DNA match identified Robinson, whose fingerprints also matched those found at the scene.

Robinson admitted to committing residential burglaries in the area at that time, but denied being involved in the murder until his guilty plea.

