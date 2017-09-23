P.O.D. to headline Mesa Music Festival

The Mesa Music Festival announced that metal quartet P.O.D. will be headlining the festival with a free concert Saturday, Nov. 11.

American Idol judge Randy Jackson will also be joining the show. Jackson will be the keynote speaker on Friday, Nov. 10. This event is also free and open to the public.

This is the Third Annual Mesa Music Festival. It is a premier emerging artist symposium designed to let musicians network and learn from industry professionals.

The festival expects more than 200 bands from around the world to perform at several outdoor stages and in downtown Mesa businesses on Nov. 10 and 11.

