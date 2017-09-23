Spooky fun at Glendale Public Library

The libraries in Glendale are getting into the Halloween spirit with some events in October. (Source: Glendale Public Library website)

Three libraries in Glendale have a series of fun and spooky events planned for October.

The Main Library will be hosting their Zombie LARP for the seventh year on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. At this event, teens will participate in activities and fight zombies with pool noodles.

This year, the event will be Harry Potter-themed.

"Our teen library council hopes that teen wizards, witches and muggles will help expel He Who Must Not Be Named and his Inferi from the library, saving Glendale yet again from ravenous zombie hordes," said Kearsten LaBrozzi, the Main Library's teen librarian.

One library employee, Cristian Martinez, was a teen participant and library volunteer at the event's beginning in 2010.

"I am very happy to see it grow from year to year, and I love seeing the teens make it uniquely their own experience," Martinez said.

The supposedly haunted Velma Teague Library will also be hosting its 15th Annual Fright Night for teens on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

"During this year's Fright Night, teams of four to five teens will journey through the library on a macabre mission to accumulate as many points as possible by completing an array of spine-chilling challenges. The team with the most points at the end of the evening wins and each team member takes home a fabulous prize pack," said Velma Teague administrative librarian Greg Kindler.

Although the Foothills Branch Library is not haunted, they will still be hosting Haunted Arizona for Teens on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

"Unfortunately, while Foothills does not seem to be haunted by those that have crossed over, but we'll still be talking about all kinds of local haunted places including Velma Teague Library, Sahuaro Ranch Park, and of course, the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine. Teens will also be given a chance to share stories of hauntings they have experienced, and I will be sharing my personal story of a whiskey-loving cowboy ghost that visited us at the Bird Cage Theater in Tombstone," teen librarian Erin Garred said.

There will also be plenty of fun events for younger audiences.

The Main Library is hosting its 10th Annual Not Beary Scary event on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Elly Reidy, the library assistant senior who has been planning this event since the beginning, says, "you don't want to miss out on this preschooler pandemonium."

The Velma Teague branch will host Getting Crafty with Miss Janet: Spooky Nightlights on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

The Foothills Library is holding their very first Boo Bash, an event with stations for kids of all ages with crafts and games.

"It's the first Halloween fling the Foothills Branch has had in a long time and it's going to be spooktacular," library assistant senior Stephanie Greuel said.

For more information about Glendale Public Libraries events, visit the Glendale Public Libraries website.

