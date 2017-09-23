PD: Man uses box cutter on employee in robbery at Safeway

Police said a man and a woman hide items and tried to leave without paying. (Source: Silent Witness)

Two suspects stole numerous items from a Phoenix Safeway and one suspect used a box cutter knife on an employee to help them escape.

It happened at the store at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Police said a man and a woman hid items and tried to leave without paying. Near the door, an employee stopped them. The man then cut the employee with a box cutter and both suspects got away, officers said.

[Surveillance video: Safeway robbed and employee cut]

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic or Indian man, about 30 years old, 5'10", 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black baseball cap, gray t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and gray tennis shoes.

The second suspect was a white woman, about 30 years old, 5'8", 160 lbs. with blond hair. She wore a green headband, turquoise tank top, black tights, gray tennis shoes and had her hair in a ponytail

No vehicle was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Help find suspects after Safeway employee was cut with a box cutter. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/zJEIf6jz5l — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) September 25, 2017

