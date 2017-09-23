3 men have robbed same Circle K 4 different times

Officers believe the crime spree started on Saturday, May 20.

Three suspects have robbed the same Circle K on at least four different occasions and are still on the run, police said.

The Circle K is located on 36th Street and Oak Street, which is south of Thomas Road, in Phoenix.

Police said each time, the three men entered the convenience store, walked behind the counter and filled several trash bags with cigarettes and other items from behind the counter.

[WATCH: Surveillance footage of Circle K robbery]

Police believe the suspects are between 18 and 24 years old.

Those with any information are asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

